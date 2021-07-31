Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

