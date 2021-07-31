Sierra Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 248 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $261,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $268,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 32,588 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,394 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.12. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.67 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

