Sierra Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,834 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

