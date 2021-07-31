Sierra Capital LLC Buys Shares of 676 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 676 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

