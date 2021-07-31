Sierra Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $326.73 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.60.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

