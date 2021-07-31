Sierra Capital LLC Takes Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 48.9% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 22.2% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 80,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 22.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4478 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

