Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

