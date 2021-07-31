Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Silicom updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,241. Silicom has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $309.74 million, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

