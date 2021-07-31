Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAF. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of WAF opened at €139.00 ($163.53) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €141.62. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

