Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Shares of SBMFF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

