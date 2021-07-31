Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Up 54.4% in July

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BLCN stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.96. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $53.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

