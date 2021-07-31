Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.75 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.47. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.