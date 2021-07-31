Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Raised to $8.25

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s previous close.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

