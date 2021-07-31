Six Flags Entertainment Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIX. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

