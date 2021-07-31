Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,362. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,408 shares of company stock worth $1,329,513. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.