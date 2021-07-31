Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SKY. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of SKY opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $57.40.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,146.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,355.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 963,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

