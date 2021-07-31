Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Head to Head Comparison

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 27.67% 29.72% 24.34% NVE 53.75% 17.90% 17.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and NVE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.36 billion 9.08 $814.80 million $5.21 35.41 NVE $21.37 million 16.98 $11.69 million N/A N/A

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than NVE.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Skyworks Solutions pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and NVE has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skyworks Solutions and NVE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 9 14 0 2.61 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $197.65, suggesting a potential upside of 7.12%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than NVE.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats NVE on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it engages in the research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

