Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $12.16 on Friday, reaching $184.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,222. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.