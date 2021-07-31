SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SLCJY opened at $9.12 on Friday. SLC Agrícola has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

