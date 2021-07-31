SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SLCJY opened at $9.12 on Friday. SLC Agrícola has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
