SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Up 39.0% in July

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,800 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 192,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. 64,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,835. The company has a market capitalization of $797.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.