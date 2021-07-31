Smartlands Network (SLT) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $23.89 million and approximately $137,076.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.68 or 0.00011654 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

