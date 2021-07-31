Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 45.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.90. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

