Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $56.83 on Thursday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.