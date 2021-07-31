SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 2nd

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) are set to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.