SONO (SONO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. One SONO coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SONO has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a market capitalization of $11,665.15 and approximately $10.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SONO Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

