Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 448 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 83.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. 1,254,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.