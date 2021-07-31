Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 9,193 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 865,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,885,000 after buying an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,438,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,187,339. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $233.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

