Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 71.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $212,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $334,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 654,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,147,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,666. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

