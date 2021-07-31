Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.45. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $113.05 and a 1 year high of $158.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

