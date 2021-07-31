Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 16,412.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.85.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

