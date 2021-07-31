South Plains Financial, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for South Plains Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

SPFI opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $414.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.67. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

