Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 170,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 55,907 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

