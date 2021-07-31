Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

SBSI opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.