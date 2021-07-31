S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $430.00 and last traded at $424.09, with a volume of 5107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $411.59.

The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%.

Get S&P Global alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.