S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $491.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $476.00 to $491.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.33.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $428.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $429.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $971,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $743,879,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

