SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.82. 7,391,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,108. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.