Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris has an average rating of Buy.

SEPJF stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. Spectris has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.52.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

