SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.02%. SPS Commerce updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.410 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.710 EPS.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.95. 212,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,072. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $118.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

