Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 78.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI stock opened at $193.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.13.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

