Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Forward Air worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other Forward Air news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forward Air stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

