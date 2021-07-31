Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSEM opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

