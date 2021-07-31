SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.820 EPS.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 880,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,196. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.67.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

