Stamps.com (STMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stamps.com to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ STMP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.76. 370,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.56. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STMP shares. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $406,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $406,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $30,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,668 shares of company stock valued at $49,803,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

