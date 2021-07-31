State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $20,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.71.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $227.83. The stock had a trading volume of 784,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,562. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.57.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

