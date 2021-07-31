State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $16,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after buying an additional 557,901 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

NYSE:WY traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,043,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,411. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

