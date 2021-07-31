State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $23.23 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,078,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,863,480. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.