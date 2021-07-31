State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 7,664 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX stock traded down $25.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $678.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $621.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.