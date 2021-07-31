State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 17.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

