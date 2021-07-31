State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 65.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $301,189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 52.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $76,366,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.48.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $228.67 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $211.10 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.