State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 16.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Masimo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,012,000 after buying an additional 109,026 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after buying an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $272.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.94. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

